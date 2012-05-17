MOSCOW May 17 Russian supermarket operator X5
Retail Group said on Thursday its net profit fell 32
percent in the first quarter while sales were about flat in
dollar terms, as shoppers turn more cautious in an uncertain
global economy.
Many Russian retailers have seen a slowdown in sales growth
since the middle of last year.
The country's top food retailer by sales, part of oligarch
Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group empire, said its net profit was
$66.3 million, down from $96.9 million in the same period last
year.
Sales were 0.7 percent up to $3.87 billion while the
company's net profit margin fell to 1.7 percent from 2.5
percent.
In April, X5 posted a sharp slowdown in first-quarter sales
growth, missing forecasts and blaming under-investment in
advertising. Like-for-like sales declined 3.9 percent,
year-on-year, after a 2 percent fall in the previous
quarter.
X5 has particularly struggled since long-serving Chief
Executive Lev Khasis resigned a year ago to be later hired by
U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
His successor Andrei Gusev cut the firm's growth target for
last year and later reported a decline in fourth-quarter
like-for-like sales, the first since X5's creation in 2006, as
it struggled to integrate the 2010 acquisition of Kopeika.