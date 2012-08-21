MOSCOW Aug 21 X5, Russia's largest
food retailer by sales, will be hard pressed to achieve its 15
percent rouble sales growth target for 2012 after a slow start
to the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Kieran Balfe said
on Tuesday.
"Clearly, if this continues, we obviously don't expect even
a soft 15 percent year-on-year increase in sales," Balfe told a
conference call, referring to July sales data.
He added, however, that it was too early to revise guidance
downward.
"We have introduced initiatives to improve sales over the
rest of the year and we will continue to do so between now and
the end of December," he said.
Last month, X5 narrowed the guidance to a 'soft 15 percent'
from 15-20 percent after first-half sales rose by 6.9 percent in
rouble terms, year-on-year.