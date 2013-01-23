MOSCOW Jan 23 X5 Retail Group,
Russia's top food retailer by sales, said on Wednesday it will
record an asset impairment charge of up to 16 billion roubles
($528.77 million) in its fourth-quarter financial report.
"The impairment ... comprises impairment of certain
non-performing assets, equipment and the Kopeika brand. Initial
estimate of that impairment charge will be up to 16 billion
Russian roubles," X5's acting Chief Executive Officer Stephan
DuCharme said on a conference call.
He added the charge will not affect the company's EBITDA
(earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation) and will have no impact on credit arrangements,
covenants or bonds.