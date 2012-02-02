Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
MOSCOW Feb 2 Russian food retailer X5 will finance its 2012 investment programme with operating cash flow as well as new debt and proceeds from the sale of non-core assets, its chief executive said on Thursday.
X5 plans to maintain leverage at last year's level, with net debt to Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) staying in a 3.0-3.3 percent range, Andrei Gusev said on a conference call with analysts.
He said earlier on Thursday X5 would spend at least 45 billion roubles ($1.49 billion) in capital expenditure this year, up from the 27 billion roubles in 2011 all of which was financed with the company's operating cash flow.
