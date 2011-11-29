* Posts $2.1 mln net loss due to $52.5 mln forex hit

* EBITDA margin at historical low of 6.1 pct

* Margin-eroding integration of Kopeika stores completed

* Shares rise more than 7 percent (Adds share price move, analysts comment, background)

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Nov 29 X5, Russia's biggest food retailer by sales, is getting back on track after a third quarter loss that was due partly to the cost of integrating Kopeika, the rival it bought last year.

The company, part of Mikhail Fridman's Alfa-Group, posted a net loss of $2.1 million, which also reflected a $52.5 million non-cash foreign exchange loss resulting from a revaluation of dollar-denominated debts after a sharp weakening of the rouble.

X5, which has led the consolidation of the highly-fragmented Russian retail sector, said on Tuesday the costly integration of Kopeika, bought for $1.65 billion a year ago, was now complete. The integration costs pushed X5's margins to historic lows.

It said the majority of integration costs took place during the third quarter, leading to a 40 percent year-on-year hike in selling, general and administrative expenses which outpaced 32 percent net sales growth.

"X5 delivered solid margins in the third quarter of 2011 despite this being the peak quarter for Kopeika's fast-tracked integration in the Moscow region," Chief Executive Andrei Gusev said in a statement.

He said that Kopeika stores converted to X5 brand Pyaterochka earlier in the year were now delivering solid double-digit sales growth.

X5 shares climbed more than 7 percent after release of the numbers, while arch rival Magnit's were flat. Magnit has a fast-expanding network of hypermarkets and discount groceries mainly in Russia's regions.

The pair are battling to take advantage of Russia's increasingly affluent consumer, opening hundreds of new stores, while X5 has been active in M&A.

But X5 slashed its full year sales forecast in October citing worsening economic conditions. Analysts have said they are sceptical of this excuse, given that competitors including Magnit have pointedly denied they are feeling any impact.

Russian retail sales are booming. Overall sales climbed 8.8 percent year-on-year in October, better than the same month in 2010 when sales were up 7.3 percent.

X5 and Russian peers are not as dependent on the build-up to Christmas in western Europe where sagging sales have driven some retailers to the brink of collapse. Russia's New Year holiday and Orthodox Christmas on Jan. 7 are more low-key affairs.

BACK ON TRACK

Mikhail Terentiev, analyst at Otkritie, said the third quarter was likely to be the toughest for X5 and margins could start improving in the fourth quarter now that the integration of Kopeika was completed.

"On our numbers, X5 is trading at 20-34 percent discounts to EM peers and 29-37 percent discounts to Magnit on 2012-13 EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples. We anticipate these discounts to unwind as confidence strengthens that X5 is getting back on track," he said.

X5's net loss was better than an average analyst forecast for a $20 million net loss, although estimates ranged widely from a $50.8 million loss to a $13 million profit.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13 percent to $219.8 million, also beating a $207.6 million forecast.

X5's EBITDA margin dropped to 6.1 percent from 7.4 percent a year earlier, hit by costs related to the integration of Kopeika stores. The cost of additional promotional spend and rebranding may have contributed to a recent warning that 2011 sales growth would be slower than expected.

X5's third quarter net sales totalled $3.62 billion and the company reiterated plan to open 540 new stores in 2011. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by John Bowker and Jane Merriman)