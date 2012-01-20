MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia's X5 Retail Group
said on Friday fourth quarter like-for-like sales
slumped 2 percent, underperforming a 6 percent rise for the full
year, due to a tough market environment and the integration of
the Kopeika acquisition.
Total Q4 sales growth slowed to 16 percent from 32 percent
in the third quarter, while full year sales rose 32 percent to
452.5 billion roubles ($14.44 billion), compared to a revised
forecast of "close to 35 percent".
Russia's biggest retailer by sales, X5 cut its full-year
sales growth outlook in October citing worsening economic
conditions, and has since admitted it has struggled to integrate
the Kopeika chain, which it bought for $1.65 billion in 2010.
"The tougher market environment, a strong comparative base
effect and consolidation of Kopeika from December 2010 are
reflected in X5's Q4 2011 trading results," Chief Executive
Andrei Gusev said in a statement.
X5 opened 577 stores on a net basis last year. The company
had planned to open 540 stores.