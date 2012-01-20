MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia's X5 Retail Group said on Friday fourth quarter like-for-like sales slumped 2 percent, underperforming a 6 percent rise for the full year, due to a tough market environment and the integration of the Kopeika acquisition.

Total Q4 sales growth slowed to 16 percent from 32 percent in the third quarter, while full year sales rose 32 percent to 452.5 billion roubles ($14.44 billion), compared to a revised forecast of "close to 35 percent".

Russia's biggest retailer by sales, X5 cut its full-year sales growth outlook in October citing worsening economic conditions, and has since admitted it has struggled to integrate the Kopeika chain, which it bought for $1.65 billion in 2010.

"The tougher market environment, a strong comparative base effect and consolidation of Kopeika from December 2010 are reflected in X5's Q4 2011 trading results," Chief Executive Andrei Gusev said in a statement.

X5 opened 577 stores on a net basis last year. The company had planned to open 540 stores.