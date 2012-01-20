* Q4 like-for-like sales underperform year as whole
* Blames tough market, Kopeika integration
* 2011 sales up 32 pct, vs 'close to 35pct' forecast
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, Jan 20 Russian grocer X5 Retail
Group said on Friday fourth quarter like-for-like sales
slumped 2 percent, underperforming a 6 percent rise for the full
year, due to a tough market environment and the integration of
the Kopeika acquisition.
Russian retailers have struggled in the second half of 2011
as customer numbers dipped and food inflation slowed,
restricting the companies' ability to raise the prices of
supermarket shelf products.
X5's biggest rival Magnit said earlier this month
that like-for-like sales fell to 3.1 percent in the final three
months of the year from 7.6 percent in Q3. O'Key only
outperformed after luring customers with promotions.
"The tougher market environment, a strong comparative base
effect and consolidation of Kopeika from December 2010 are
reflected in X5's Q4 2011 trading results," X5 chief Executive
Andrei Gusev said in a statement.
The company, part of oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa empire,
said sales at its hypermarkets were worst hit, falling by 6
percent on a like-for-like basis on an 8 percent fall in
customer numbers.
That reflected a trend elsewhere in Europe. French giant
Carrefour is reviewing its hypermarkets revamp after
warning on Thursday that 2011 profit would come in at the low
end of already pessimistic forecasts.
Total X5 Q4 sales growth slowed to 16 percent from 32
percent in the third quarter, while full-year sales rose 32
percent to 452.5 billion roubles ($14.44 billion), compared to a
revised forecast of "close to 35 percent".
Russia's biggest retailer by sales, X5 cut its full-year
sales growth outlook in October citing worsening economic
conditions, and has since admitted it has struggled to integrate
the Kopeika chain, which it bought for $1.65 billion in 2010.
X5 opened 577 stores on a net basis last year. The company
had planned to open 540 stores.