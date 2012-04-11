MOSCOW, April 11 X5 Retail Group,
Russia's biggest food retailer by sales, said on Wednesday its
like-for-like sales declined 3.9 percent, year-on-year, after a
2 percent fall in the previous quarter.
Total sales grew 4.4 percent in rouble terms to stand at
116.9 billion roubles ($3.93 billion), missing an 8.9 percent
growth forecast in a Reuters poll.
The pace of growth slowed down dramatically from 16 percent
in the fourth quarter of 2011 and a 32 percent rate achieved in
the third quarter.
The company reiterated its full-year 2012 forecasts for
sales growth in a 15 to 20 percent range and for EBITDA
(Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation) margin of above 7 percent.
"We expect better quarter-on-quarter results in each of the
formats for the remainder of 2012 driven by improving LFL's
(like-for-like sales), the growing sales contribution from new
stores and stable macroeconomic environment," Chief Executive
Officer Andrei Gusev said in the statement.