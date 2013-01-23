MOSCOW Jan 23 Russia's top food retailer X5
Retail Group said on Wednesday its same-store sales
declined 1.4 percent last year, dragged down by falling store
traffic.
The company, contending with operational and management
issues since a strategy change in 2011, said in a statement
customer numbers declined 3.1 percent, year-on-year, offsetting
a 1.7 percent increase in the average bill.
In the fourth quarter, sales at stores open for at least 12
months prior to the beginning of the last month of the reporting
periods were flat, year-on-year, with traffic down 3.6 percent.
The average bill rose 3.6 percent on the back of a broad spike
in Russia's food prices, the company said.
X5 earlier reported an 8.3 percent rise in total 2012 sales
to 490 billion roubles ($16.19 billion).