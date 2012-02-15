* Retailer denies talks to sell Karusel
* X5 could demand $2 bln for chain - Uralsib
* X5 shares up 0.5 pct in London trade
By Natalia Ishchenko
MOSCOW, Feb 15 U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart
, which has flirted with entering Russia for years, still
sees promise in the vast country, and will continue to look for
the right opportunity, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Its comment followed a report in St Petersburg-based Russian
magazine "Delovoi Peterburg" that it is in talks to buy the
Karusel hypermarket chain from X5, Russia's top food
retailer by sales. The report said that a deal may be announced
in around two weeks.
Analysts estimated such a deal could be worth $2 billion.
An X5 spokeswoman said: "We deny these reports
categorically."
Wal-Mart has looked at Russia for years but appeared to have
given up in December 2010 when it closed its Moscow office due
to a lack of acquisition opportunities.
It reawakened speculation it was still interested in Russia
when it hired Lev Khasis, the former head of X5, as a senior
vice president in September 2011.
A research report by analysts at Uralsib said X5 could ask
around $2 billion for the hypermarkets which "would provide
quick entry to Russia for Walmart".
X5's London-listed shares closed up 0.5 percent at $25.2.
A Wal-Mart spokesman said in an email that the company had
no announcements and nothing new to share.
"We examined the Russian market for several years and
concluded the right entry strategy is through acquisition,"
Kevin Gardner wrote, adding that Wal-Mart closed its Moscow
office because it saw no clear acquisition partner in the near
term.
"We still believe the Russia market has promise and we'll
continue, as we do in markets all over the world, to watch for
the right market-entry opportunity," he said.
BEST MARKET
Wal-Mart's Khasis told the Russia Today TV channel earlier
this week that Russia "is the best market for retail in the
world" and that "the only way of entering the Russian market now
is buying some of the existing players".
Renaissance Capital analysts added in a note that retailer
O'Key and private equity-owned Lenta could be
potential targets for Wal-Mart, as well as X5.
Lenta is majority owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG
Capital which took control of the St Petersburg-based
hypermarket chain last year following a lengthy struggle with
Lenta's founder over strategy.
"We interpret Khasis's statement, which must have been
approved at the top level of Walmart, as a positive message for
the sector," they said.
Wal-Mart had been in talks to buy Karusel in 2007, a Karusel
co-owner said at the time. Karusel was bought by X5 in 2008.
X5 is part of oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, which
spans banking, oil and telecoms.
The company's stock plummeted last year as stumbling sales
and a struggle to integrate its acquisition of Kopeika sparked a
cut in growth forecasts and the company's first quarterly sales
decline since its creation.