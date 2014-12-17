European shares fall as French stocks come under pre-election pressure
Dec 17 Xaar Plc :
* Sales into group's largest application, ceramic tiles, stabilised during quarter four following step-down in chinese demand experienced in Q3
* Now expects 2014 full year group revenue to be approximately 108 mln stg, which is near top of range announced on 2 october 2014
* As a result, profit for year is now expected to be higher than current market expectations
* Expectations for 2015 remain unchanged
* Continues to anticipate that total sales in 2015 will not exceed 100 million stg
* Cost reductions announced on 2 october 2014 were completed during november and december, including a reduction in headcount of 160 (20 pct of global workforce)
* Direct production costs, factory overheads and operating costs have all been reduced in order to achieve a reasonable level of financial performance in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp said on Friday it has decided to make an all-cash offer to buy the rest of PanaHome Corp worth 92.4 billion yen ($846.9 million), cancelling an earlier stock-swap agreement.