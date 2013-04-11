BRIEF-China City Railway Transportation Technology's unit enters agreement to transfer operating income rights
May 31 China City Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co Ltd
LONDON, April 11 Xaar PLC : * Trading in Q1, combined with forecast for rest of 2013, have increased the
board's expectations for the year * Sales in the first three months of 2013 grew significantly over the first
quarter of 2012
May 31 China City Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator to resume review of its asset acquisition proposal