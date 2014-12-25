Dec 25 Microsoft Corp's Xbox Live and
Sony Corp's PlayStation Networks experienced user
connection problems on Christmas Day, for which a hacker group
claimed responsibility.
The group, called Lizard Squad, could not be reached for
comment, and the companies did not give a reason for the
connectivity issues.
Both companies expected heavy use as people who received
Microsoft Xbox players or Sony PlayStations on Christmas tried
to hook up. The problems may have been exacerbated by Sony's
decision to let consumers download the controversial movie "The
Interview" through Xbox Video as well as other online sources.
"Are you having a rough time signing in to Xbox Live?," a
service alert on the Microsoft product's website asked. "We're
working to get this figured out right away. We appreciate your
patience."
Two hours after the message was posted at 4:33 p.m. ET (2133
GMT), the Xbox Live site said technicians were still "hard at
work trying to reach a solution."
As of 6:45 p.m. ET <2345 GMT>, PlayStation Network was still
offline, according to the device's status page.
"We are aware that some users are experiencing difficulty
logging into the PSN," it said. "We will update this article
with any changes that occur in regards to this issue. Thank you
for your patience."
Three Xbox platforms were affected by the service problem:
Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox on other devices, Microsoft's status
website said.
Spokespeople at Sony and Microsoft did not immediately
respond for comment.
"I have the nation on strings," Lizard Squad wrote on its
Twitter site. It also said it would put the sites back online if
enough people retweeted its messages.
Earlier on Thursday, Microsoft Xbox spokesman Sean McCarthy
declined to give details of how the company may have been
preparing for security breaches, given the problems that Sony
has experienced in releasing "The Interview."
"Of course, it's safe to say Holiday season is always a very
busy time of year for any consumer electronics company, so we
work hard to ensure the stability of our infrastructure when so
many consoles are activating for the first time."
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editying by Steve Orlofsky)