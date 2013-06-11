BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) * FCA fines XCAP Securities Plc £120,900 for client asset failings * UK's Financial Conduct Authority- XCAP got 20% discount on fine for settling
at stage 2 of FCA's executive settlement procedure
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company