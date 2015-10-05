* Xchanging gets bids from larger rival Capita, PE firm
Apollo
* Apollo offers 170p/shr, Capita 160p/shr
* Xchanging rises more than 55 pct, top gainer on LSE
By Esha Vaish
Oct 5 Insurance-focused outsourcing company
Xchanging Plc said it had received competing takeover
offers from larger rival Capita Plc and U.S.-based
private equity investor Apollo Global Management LLC.
Apollo's 170 pence per share all-cash offer values the
British company at about 421 million pounds ($645 million),
based on its shares outstanding as at Sept. 24, and is higher
than Capita's fourth proposal of 160 pence per share.
Shares in Xchanging - which offers services ranging from
back-office invoice processing to insurance claims settlement -
surged about 55 percent to 171.25 pence, indicating that some
investors expected a higher bid.
The news of takeover interest comes months after Xchanging
said its procurement unit performed poorly in the first half and
that its chief executive would leave.
Capita, which runs services including the UK Ministry of
Defence's pension scheme, said separately that Xchanging was
willing to recommend its final offer.
Shore Capital analyst Robin Speakman said bidders were
seeing value in Xchanging's strong insurance business and its
Xuber software, which caters to the Lloyd's of London insurance
market.
A third player, perhaps a peer in global financial services
support, could join the fray, Speakman added.
Despite Xchanging stock's steep rise to 171.25 pence, it was
trading at an over 3 percent discount to StarMine's estimates of
its intrinsic value - the level a stock should trade at based on
its most likely growth trajectory over the next five years.
Up to Friday's close, Xchanging's stock had slumped nearly
29 percent this year.
At 0215 GMT, the stock was up 49.4 percent at 165.5 pence.
Capita was up 2.3 percent at 1240 pence.
Xchanging said in a statement dated Oct. 4 that it had
granted both firms due diligence access.
Capita's final offer, made on Sept. 24, is 20 pence higher
than its first one and represents a 45 percent premium to
Xchanging's Friday close. The FTSE-100 company made its first
proposal on Aug. 11.
Capita, which has a market value of over 8 billion pounds
and has struck 12 small deals this year, said any deal with
Xchanging would add to earnings immediately.
However, the company's plans to fund a big portion of the
deal through a placing of new shares may upset investors, who
have in the past expressed concerns about its M&A spree diluting
returns.
An Apollo spokesman declined to comment.
Apollo and Capita have until Nov. 2 to make a firm offer for
Xchanging as per UK takeover rules.
($1 = 0.6573 pounds)
