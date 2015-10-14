BRIEF-CI financial reports assets under management
* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion
Oct 14 Outsourcing companies Xchanging Plc and Capita Plc said they had reached an agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer of 160 pence per share, valuing Xchanging at 412 million pounds ($630 million).
The offer represents a discount of 2.4 percent to Xchanging stock's closing price on Tuesday. Capita's first proposal in August was 140 pence per share.
Capita and Xchanging said in a joint statement that the offer was final unless there was a firm intention by a third party to make an offer.
Talks were ongoing with U.S.-based private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC for a potential offer at 170 pence per share in cash, Xchanging said separately.
Xchanging, which offers services ranging from back-office invoice processing to insurance claims settlement, said last week that it had received competing takeover offers from Capita and Apollo Global. ($1 = 0.6544 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* CI Financial Corp says reported preliminary assets under management at April 30, 2017 of $123.1 billion and total assets of $163.6 billion
* Japanese arm of U.K.-based CVC Capital Partners to hire Nobuaki Kurumatani, former deputy president Of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, as its chairman - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2qmgQOU) Further company coverage:,