* U.S.-based CSC offers 170p/shr, tops Capita's 160 pence
bid
* CSC offer values company at about 421 mln pounds
* Xchanging shares closed up 7 pct
(Adds CSC confirmation, deal details, analyst comment)
By Aastha Agnihotri
Nov 12 Outsourcing company Xchanging Plc
, which has already accepted a takeover offer from
Capita Plc, has received a proposal from U.S.-based
Computer Sciences Corp that values the company at about
421 million pounds ($640 million).
Shares in Xchanging - which offers services ranging from
back-office invoice processing to insurance claims settlement -
closed up more than 7 percent to 172 pence on the London Stock
Exchange.
CSC, which provides technology consulting, confirmed on
Thursday that it had sent a letter to Xchanging's board,
outlining its interest in the company.
Shore Capital analyst Robin Speakman said bidders were
seeing value in Xchanging's strong insurance business and its
Xuber software, which caters to the Lloyd's of London insurance
market.
Computer Sciences is offering 170 pence per share, compared
with Capita's fourth proposal of 160 pence per share, which
values the company at 412 million pounds.
"I think that the franchise of this business, particularly
in the insurance world, is worth more than 170 pence," Speakman
told Reuters.
Although CSC topped Capita's bid, its offer still lags
Xchanging's intrinsic value by 7.4 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine. The value is calculated using analysts'
five-year earnings estimates and modeling the growth trajectory
over a longer period of time.
Earlier in November, U.S.-based private equity firm Apollo
Global Management LLC dropped out of a race to acquire
the company.
Shares in Computer Sciences were down 0.5 percent to $66.75
on the New York Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6578 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Anil D'Silva)