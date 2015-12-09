(Corrects paragraph 6 to say CSC's offer is higher than Ebix's,
not lower)
Dec 9 Technology consulting company Computer
Sciences Corp (CSC) will buy Xchanging Plc for
about 480 million pounds ($721 million), the companies said,
beating out other suitors in a bidding war for the
insurance-focused outsourcing company.
The cash offer of 190 pence per share represents a premium
of about 72 percent to Xchanging's closing price on Oct. 2, the
day before the offer period commenced.
Shares in Xchanging surged about 9 percent to a nearly
15-month high of 192 pence, indicating that some investors are
still expecting a higher bid for the company that has been
pursued by four firms up to this point.
Xchanging, which offers services ranging from back-office
invoice processing to insurance claims settlement, said its
board intended to unanimously back the CSC offer and would
withdraw its recommendation of a 160 pence offer from its larger
rival Capita Plc.
The British company has seen interest from a number of
suitors, including Capita, insurance software maker Ebix Inc
and U.S.-based private equity investor Apollo Global
Management LLC, which dropped out of the race last
month.
CSC's current offer is higher than its initial proposal of
170 pence per share and higher than the lastest bid, Ebix's
potential offer of 175 pence per share.
The deal will give CSC much sought after access to
Xchanging's lucrative insurance business and Xuber software,
which caters to the Lloyd's of London insurance market.
($1 = 0.6652 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)