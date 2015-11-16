BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate says in April contracted sales value amounted to about RMB1.22 bln
* Contracted sales value of group in April amounted to approximately RMB1,221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 16 Insurance software maker Ebix Inc said it made a takeover approach for Xchanging Plc , valuing the outsourcing company at about 450 million pounds ($684 million).
Ebix said it sent a letter to Xchanging outlining a potential cash offer for the company at 175 pence per share.
Xchanging, which confirmed the talks, has already agreed to a 412 million-pound cash offer from Capita Plc last month. ($1 = 0.6579 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 10 Moneycorp, a British foreign exchange provider, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based corporate payments business Commonwealth Foreign Exchange to extend the reach of its payments platform and help it win new customers.