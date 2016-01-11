Jan 11 Outsourcing company Xchanging Plc
said it did not expect a superior cash offer from Ebix Inc
and urged shareholders to accept a bid from U.S.-based
Computer Sciences Corp.
Insurance software company Ebix had in November made a 450
million pound ($653.9 million) takeover approach for Xchanging,
which offers services ranging from back-office invoice
processing to insurance claims settlement.
Xchanging agreed to be bought by Computer Sciences Corp in
December for about 480 million pounds.
Ebix has not confirmed that it will be able to make a
superior offer or provided evidence that it would be able to
finance such an offer, Xchanging said.
The company has been pursued by four suitors in the last
year, including Computer Sciences Corp, larger rival Capita Plc
, Ebix and U.S.-based private equity investor Apollo
Global Management LLC.
($1 = 0.6882 pound)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)