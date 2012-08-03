Aug 3 British oil company Xcite Energy Ltd
said Chief Executive Richard Smith would retire and
that it promoted Chief Financial Officer Rupert Cole as the new
CEO, among several other management changes it made on Friday.
Cole will continue to maintain overall responsibility for
the strategic financing of the company and the associated
external relationships, North Sea-focussed Xcite said in a
statement.
Stephen Kew, currently exploration and development director,
will be the new chief operating officer.
Jon Dale has been appointed as finance director of Xcite
Energy Resources Ltd, the company's operating subsidiary through
which it holds interests in three licence blocks in the UK North
Sea.
Separately, the company said the 9/03b-7 well at its Bentley
oil field in the North Sea had been producing at a stabilised
rate of about 3,200 barrels per day with no associated basic
sediments or water.
The Bentley field is estimated to be holding 116 million
barrels of oil, according to Xcite's latest annual report.
Shares in the company, which have fallen about 15 percent
since the beginning of this year, closed at 75.25 pence on
Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.