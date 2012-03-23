FRANKFURT/HONG KONG, March 23 China's XCMG is
finalising a deal to invest in privately held German machinery
manufacturer Schwing, three sources close to the process said,
as Chinese companies race to get their hands on German
industrial know-how.
"We expect the purchase contract to be signed within the
next one or two weeks," said a person close to the German
concrete pump maker, which is one of the world's leading
suppliers in its field.
Another person close to the company said an investor will be
announced shortly, adding the size of the stake was yet unclear.
However, the Chinese were looking for a majority at least in the
medium term, the source said.
The Schwing investment follows a series of similar deals
this year in which Chinese companies are scooping up German
groups to get their hands on technology, brands and a worldwide
distribution network.
Earlier this month, German car parts maker Kiekert said it
was being bought by Chinese peer Hebei Lingyun.
In January, China's Sany Heavy Industry said it
would buy Schwing peer Putzmeister in a 360 million euro ($475
million) deal, and LDK Solar invested in German solar
group Sunways.
Schwing's concrete pumps are being used to build the new
high-rise building of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt,
Dubai's exclusive Jumeirah Beach Residence and New York's One
World Trade Center.
Schwing, owned by the Schwing family, posted sales of about
400 million euros in 2010 and saw revenue rise by a double-digit
percentage last year. It also posted a profit in 2011.
The Herne-based company employs about 3,300 staff, but is
slashing of up to 200 jobs in a revamp plan after sales dropped
by 30 percent in the economic crisis.
"We hope that with Chinese help, new investments will be
possible," a person close to Schwing said.
A spokesman for XCMG Group, the parent of listed firm XCMG
Machinery said: "We are not too clear about this
matter on our side, so at present we can't comment."
Schwing and its adviser Rothschild also declined to comment.