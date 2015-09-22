FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Building materials maker
Xella announced plans to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange
this year and said proceeds from the initial public offering
(IPO) would improve its financing structure.
The maker of specialized concrete and fireproof building
materials said on Tuesday it would offer investors both new
shares from a capital increase worth around 200 million euros
($223.40 million) and its owners' existing stock.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are acting as
Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the IPO. UBS
has been mandated as an additional Joint Bookrunner, and
UniCredit and Commerzbank as Co-Lead Managers, it said.
Xella is owned by Goldman Sachs and PAI Partners.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
