FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Building materials maker Xella is planning to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange in October as the company seeks to reduce its debt and as its private equity owners take advantage of buoyant equities markets to sell.

The maker of specialised concrete and fireproof building materials said on Tuesday it would sell new shares worth 200 million euros ($223 million) as well as existing shares.

"The timing is good. It looks like the construction sector in many European markets is starting to recover, and we want to profit more from these positive developments," Chief Executive Jan Buck-Emden said.

Xella is the latest in a string of German companies to announce initial public offerings (IPO) in recent days, including automotive supplier Schaeffler and Bayer's plastics business Covestro.

Several people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Xella aimed to raise about 600 million euros in the IPO. Free float will be around 40 percent after the flotation, they said.

Goldman Sachs and PAI Partners, which bought Xella in 2008, are hoping to take advantage of buoyant equity markets, which have seen a raft of private equity-held companies float in recent months.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are coordinating the IPO with the help of UBS, UniCredit and Commerzbank.

