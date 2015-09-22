(Changes targeted volume in headline and first paragraph to roughly 600 mln eur from 1 bln following clarification from sources)

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 The initial public offering (IPO) of building materials maker Xella will likely have a volume of around 600 million euros ($669 million), several people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.

Xella earlier announced plans to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year to raise funds to reduce its debt.

The sources told Reuters that Xella aims for free float to be around 40 percent after the IPO.

($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)