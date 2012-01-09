China, Hong Kong stocks rise despite US tech slide, anticipated Fed hike
* China, foreign investors duel in Great Wall Auto's HK stocks
Jan 9 Xenon Pharmaceuticals:
* To collaborate with Genentech on discovery of novel targeted pain therapeutics
* Says will receive an undisclosed upfront payment
* China, foreign investors duel in Great Wall Auto's HK stocks
TOKYO, June 13 Japan has no plan to set a one-size-fits-all rule restricting regional banks from holding government bonds, Taro Aso, minister in charge of financial regulation, said on Tuesday.