Dec 5 XenoPort Inc said a
mid-stage trial of its experimental Parkinson's disease drug
failed to show a significant increase in the duration of
treatment efficacy.
The study showed that Xenoport's drug reduced mean daily
"off time" -- when the effects of anti-Parkinson's drugs wear
off and symptoms return -- by 2.9 hours, compared with the 2.6
hours reduction shown by Sinemet, the standard treatment.
The company said it plans to discuss the trial data with
Parkinson's disease experts and will defer further investment in
the program pending the outcome of its data analysis.
The three times per day dose of the compound, XP21279, which
is a sustained release version of existing treatment Sinemet
(levodopa/carbidopa), was compared with four or five times a day
dose of Sinemet, XenoPort said.
Sinemet is Merck & Co Inc's drug to treat
Parkinson-like symptoms but is now generically available.
The most common adverse event was dyskinesias -- abnormal
involuntary movements. With XP21279, 13 percent of the patients
showed dyskinesias, while only 11 percent of those on Sinemet
showed the condition.
Xenoport shares were up 3 percent at $4.98 in morning trade
on Nasdaq.