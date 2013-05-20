BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 XenoPort Inc said it will stop developing its experimental multiple sclerosis treatment after data from a late-stage trial showed the drug did not improve patients' condition significantly compared with a placebo.
The company said it will shut down all activities related to the drug, arbaclofen placarbil, and planned to provide an update on the impact of the expected savings.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July