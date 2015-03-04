WELLINGTON, March 4 New Zealand online
accounting software developer Xero has pushed back its
plans to list on the U.S. share market to early 2016 as fresh
capital funding buys transition time for the fast-growing
company's new U.S. leadership team.
In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Xero CEO Rod
Drury said that a U.S. listing would depend on market
conditions, the company hitting an annual revenue target of $100
million, and getting its new U.S. executive team announced last
week up to speed.
"The primary thing is to get our new U.S. leadership team to
do two or three quarters (with the company), so the earliest we
would go now is early next year. But there's no hurry," Xero CEO
Rod Drury told Reuters in an interview.
Last week, Xero, which produces cloud-based accounting
services for small businesses, announced it had raised a total
of $110.8 million from U.S. technology venture capital firms,
while appointing a new president and board member for its
operations in the United States, where it is expanding.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Michael Perry)