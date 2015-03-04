* Xero plans U.S. listing at start of 2016 at the earliest
* Accounting software maker eyes expansion in UK, U.S.
* Xero revamps U.S. growth strategy
(Adds CEO's comments, background)
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, March 4 New Zealand online
accounting software developer Xero has pushed back
plans for a U.S. stock listing to the start of 2016 at the
earliest, as fresh capital funding buys transition time for the
fast-growing company's new U.S. leadership team.
Xero, which makes cloud-based accounting software for small
businesses, said its priority for 2015 was to grow the number of
its UK subscribers, while also getting its U.S. expansion plan
back on track after growth momentum slowed last year.
"The primary thing is to get our new U.S. leadership team to
do two or three quarters (with the company), so the earliest we
would go now is early next year. But there's no hurry," Xero CEO
Rod Drury told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. He had
earlier forecast a U.S. listing for later this year.
Xero, which is listed in New Zealand and Australia,
last week announced a $110.8 million capital raising from U.S.
venture capital firms, while appointing a new president and
board member in the United States, where it is expanding with
the goal of becoming its top market in the future.
Its shares traded at NZ$24.15 ($18) on Wednesday, after
rallying to a five-month high of NZ$25.25 last week. The stock
has climbed nearly 50 percent so far this year.
With revenues of NZ$54.3 million in the six months to
September, Xero has a total of 400,000 subscribers in New
Zealand, Australia, the UK and the United States.
Xero has become the dominant online accounting services
provider in the UK, overtaking Sage, and competes
fiercely in Australia with MYOB, which is expected to list this
year.
Drury said Xero would grow its market share in the UK, which
comprises roughly 15 percent of global revenues, to closer to 30
percent, while also making more inroads in the U.S., where it
has just a sliver of the market dominated by Inuit.
Another focus was attracting small businesses directly in
the United States, where many accountants have been hesitant to
embrace the cloud or to offer value-added advice. This would be
a departure from acquiring subscribers through accountants, as
it does in other markets.
"We thought the accounting model would work in the U.S. as
it did in every other country we operate in," Drury said.
"We got the U.S. a little bit wrong ... but we've responded,
fixed it and now we're in a great position."
($1 = 1.3235 New Zealand dollars)
(Editing by Michael Perry and Muralikumar Anantharaman)