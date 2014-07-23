WELLINGTON, July 23 New Zealand software company
Xero Ltd is expecting strong subscription growth this
coming year, with revenue pushing through the $100 million
level, the chief executive said on Wednesday.
Rod Drury told the company's annual meeting that
subscription growth of about 80 percent was expected in the
2014/15 financial year, with revenue growth reaching a level
where it would look at a possible listing on a U.S. stock market
when the timing was right.
The company's shares last traded down 0.5 percent to
NZ$23.78.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Christopher Cushing)