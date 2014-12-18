Dec 18 Xerox Corp said it agreed to sell
its IT outsourcing (ITO) arm to French IT services firm Atos SE
for $1.05 billion.
The IT outsourcing segment, the company's second largest
segment, generated $376 million in the quarter September 30.
"Xerox's ITO business includes about 9,800 employees in 45
countries," the company said in a statement.
"The Xerox ITO leadership team will join Atos."
Under the terms of this transaction, Atos will provide IT
services to Xerox.
Xerox also said it now expects full-year 2014 earnings per
share of $1.04 - $1.06, below analysts' average estimates of
$1.12 according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
