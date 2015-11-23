(Adds Xerox statement, details)
Nov 23 Activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed a
stake in Xerox Corp, and called the printer and copier
maker's shares "undervalued", sending its shares up 7.6 percent
in extended trade.
The billionaire revealed a 7.13 percent stake in Xerox in a
securities filing on Monday, making him the second-largest
shareholder of the 109-year old company.
Vanguard Group Inc, with an 8.37 percent stake, is the
company's top shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Icahn, who recently took stakes in American International
Group and Freeport-McMoran Inc, said he would
look at getting representation on Xerox's board, as well as
pursuing strategic alternatives. (1.usa.gov/1Xacd5o)
"We are aware that Carl Icahn has made an investment in the
company," Sean Collins, a Xerox spokesman said.
"Xerox welcomes open communications with shareholders and
values constructive dialogue," Collins said.
The company, whose shares have fallen more than 22 percent
this year, is trying to turnaround itself, shifting focus to
software and services as corporate customers cut printing costs
and consumers shift to mobile devices.
It reported its first net loss in five years in October,
which prompted it to review its businesses and capital
allocation options. The company, however, said it is not looking
for a sale.
Xerox shares were trading at $11.56 in after market trading
on Monday.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Arathy S Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Siddharth Cavale)