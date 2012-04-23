* Q1 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.23
April 23 Xerox Corp, best-known for its
office copiers and printers, forecast an earnings rise in the
second quarter after it reported a lower quarterly net profit in
line with expectations.
Xerox shares gained 3.7 percent in premarket trading to
$8.16. They closed at $7.87 on Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The company, which gets more than half of its total revenue
from its services segment that includes processing credit card
applications, expects investments in the business to pressure
margins in the short term but said it will compensate with cost
reductions and operational improvements.
"Our business mix continues to change as we significantly
scale our revenue in services and invest in growth through new
offerings and long-term contracts," Chief Executive Ursula Burns
said in a statement.
For the second quarter, the company expects a profit of 25
cents to 28 cents per share, excluding items, largely in line
with analysts' average expectations of 26 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Brean Murray Carret & Co said that Xerox's second-quarter
outlook was stronger than Street estimates.
"Xerox continues to work on honing the cost structure and
get the benefit of ramping services deals that they've "set up"
and are now beginning to get leverage from revenue," Brean
Murray Carret analyst Ananda Baruah said in a note.
Xerox reiterated its full year goals of reaching adjusted
EPS of $1.12 to $1.18 and an operating cash flow of $2 billion
to $2.3 billion.
The company said last quarter that it was experiencing
problems at its technology unit, hurt by economic weakness in
Europe, but growth in its services business had compensated for
the decline.
Technology revenue, which includes the sale of document
systems, supplies, technical service and financing of products,
declined 5 percent in the first three months of the year
impacted by a weak macro environment and customers' shift to
Xerox managed print services, Xerox said.
Net income attributable to Xerox in the first quarter fell 4
percent to $269 million, or 19 cents per share, while operating
margin fell of 0.6 percentage points to 8.5 percent.
Excluding items, the company earned 23 cents a share, in
line with estimates
Revenue rose 1 percent to $5.50 billion, versus analysts'
estimates of $5.45 billion.
According to equity research firm Starmine, which gives more
weight to estimates from analysts with a better track record,
Xerox is traded at 6.8 times 12-month forward earnings.
That compares with rival printer-maker Lexmark which
is valued at 7.0 times and larger consultancy firm Accenture
at 15.3 times.