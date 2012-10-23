General Motors says China vehicle sales fall 0.3 pct y/y in May
BEIJING, June 5 General Motors Co on Monday said its sales in China fell 0.3 percent in May to 294,425 vehicles, its second consecutive month of decline.
Oct 23 Xerox Corp reported a drop in quarterly revenue as currency effects and weak economic conditions in Europe affected the company's technology business.
Xerox, best known for its office copiers and printers, said on Tuesday third-quarter adjusted earnings per share were 25 cents, in line with analysts' average expectation.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $5.40 billion, below Wall Street average estimate of $5.49 billion.
BEIJING, June 5 General Motors Co on Monday said its sales in China fell 0.3 percent in May to 294,425 vehicles, its second consecutive month of decline.
* British stocks set to open higher; Germany and France closed