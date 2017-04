(Corrects company name in 1st paragraph to Xerox Corp from Xerox Inc)

Oct 22 Xerox Corp reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by slowing demand in its printing business.

Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $266 million, or 22 cents per share, from $286 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $5.12 billion from $5.24 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)