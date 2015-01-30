(Adds forecast, background, share move)
Jan 30 Xerox Corp, which has been
shifting its focus to IT services from making printers and
copiers, cut its profit forecast for 2015 for the second time
after reporting its sixth-consecutive drop in quarterly revenue.
Shares of the company, which also forecast
lower-than-expected profit for the first quarter, were down 3
percent at $13.19 on the New York Stock Exchange in early
morning trading.
The forecast cut reflected a 5 cent per share impact from
currency rate fluctuations, specifically the weakening of the
euro, said Xerox, which gets about a third of its revenue from
outside the United States.
The euro slipped 12 percent against the dollar last
year. The European Central Bank's drastic monetary easing last
week pulled the currency down against major currencies.
Xerox said it now expects an adjusted profit per share of
$1.00-$1.06 for 2015, down from the $1.05-$1.11 it forecast
earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.09, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Xerox's adjusted profit forecast of 20-22 cents per share
for the first quarter fell short of an expected 24 cents.
The 110-year-old company has been moving towards services in
recent years to make up for the falling sales of its copiers and
printers as companies cut down on printing and personal
computing moves to tablets and smartphones.
Xerox bought Affiliated Computer Services Inc in 2009 to
enter the services business, including business process
outsourcing (BPO), information technology services, cloud
computing and data management.
Last month, the company said it would sell its IT
outsourcing arm to France-based Atos SE for $1.05
billion to focus on faster-growing units such as BPO and
document outsourcing.
Revenue from Xerox's services business increased 1.1 percent
to $2.72 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, while
revenue from its printing business declined 8.1 percent.
Total revenue fell to $5.03 billion from $5.21 billion.
Net Income from continuing operations attributable to Xerox
rose to $305 million, or 26 cents per share, from $297 million,
or 23 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share.
Analysts expected a profit of 29 cents on revenue of 5.07
billion.
Xerox shares have fallen about 28 percent in the last one
year, through Thursday.
