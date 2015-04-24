* Cuts adj. profit forecast to 95 cents-$1.01/shr from
$1-$1.06
* First-quarter revenue $4.47 bln vs est. $4.56 bln
* Printer and copier sales fall 10 pct
* Shares plunge as much as 14 pct
(Adds details, CFO comment; updates shares)
By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan
April 24 Xerox Corp cut its full-year
profit forecast, blaming a strong dollar, and the company
reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as its printer
sales fell and costs rose.
The company is focusing on its services business, which
offers business process outsourcing and document outsourcing, as
sales of printers and copiers, its mainstay for over half a
century, fall for over three years.
Xerox's shares plunged as much as 14 percent to a 12-month
low on Friday.
The company will take more than two years to reach its goal
of getting three-quarters of its revenue from its services
business, Chief Financial Officer Kathryn Mikells told Reuters.
Xerox's services business accounted for 56 percent of its
total revenue in the first quarter ended March 31, up from 54
percent a year earlier.
Mikells said the company expected its services business to
account for two-thirds of its revenue in "a couple of years,"
helped by acquisitions.
"We're expecting to do up to $900 million in acquisitions
this year and early next year," she said.
Revenue from the services business rose 1 percent on a
constant currency basis, while revenue from its printers and
copiers business fell more than 10 percent.
Xerox said it expected its 2015 revenue to fall by 1 percent
on a constant-currency basis. It had earlier said it expected
revenue to stay flat.
The 110-year-old company gets about a third of its revenue
from outside the United States. The dollar has risen about 23
percent against a basket of major currencies in the past
year.
Xerox said costs in its services business rose due to a
delay in the implementation of a platform for a government
healthcare client.
The company cut its 2015 margin forecast for the services
business to 8.5-9.0 percent from 9-10 percent.
Xerox also cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to
95 cents-$1.01 per share from $1.00-$1.06.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.02 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Xerox fell 20 percent to $225
million in the first quarter, while revenue declined 6.3 percent
to $4.47 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 21 cents per
share and revenue of $4.56 billion.
Xerox shares closed 8.8 percent lower at $11.99 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Friday, after hitting a low of $11.32
earlier in the day.
(Editing by Simon Jennings, Savio D'Souza and Kirti Pandey)