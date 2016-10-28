Oct 28 Xerox Corp's quarterly revenue
fell nearly 3 percent, the seventh straight quarter of decline,
as sales of its printers and copiers continued to fall.
However, Xerox reported net income attributable to the
company of $181 million, or 17 cents per share, in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $34 million,
or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell to $4.21 billion from $4.33 billion.
Xerox, which said in February it would separate its legacy
printer operations from its business-process outsourcing unit,
said the separation was on track to be completed by the end of
the year.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)