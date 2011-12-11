LONDON Dec 11 Girl band Little Mix became
the first group to win Britain's "X Factor" television talent
show on Sunday, beating hairdresser Marcus Collins in the final.
The quartet, aged between 18 and 20, screamed with delight
following the announcement of the outcome of a public vote, and
performed a cover of Damien Rice's "Cannonball", which will be
their debut single.
Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne
Pinnock will enjoy a media frenzy over the coming days, and are
guaranteed a recording contract.
But going on to carve out a successful musical career may
prove harder if previous X Factor winners, all soloists, are
anything to go by.
Sunday's show, which featured a live performance by Coldplay
before a crowd of around 10,000 at London's Wembley Arena,
brought to an end a series that has seen viewer ratings
consistently lower than in 2010.
This year's X Factor saw three changes to the judging panel,
with only Louis Walsh continuing from 2010.
Simon Cowell, the show's creator and arguably its biggest
draw for audiences, left to appear on the inaugural U.S. version
of X Factor, while singers Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue also
stepped down.
In their place came Take That frontman Gary Barlow, U.S. pop
star Kelly Rowland and N-Dubz member Tulisa Contostavlos, and
the overhaul has been blamed for weaker viewing figures.
On Saturday night, the first part of the X Factor's
two-night final was beaten in the television audience ratings by
the semi-final of rival show "Strictly Come Dancing" on
public-owned broadcaster BBC.
ITV chief executive Adam Crozier recently defended X Factor,
which regularly draws more than 10 million viewers.
"By and large they are in rude health. Although X Factor is
down year on year it compares favourably to every other year.
You've got to put it in perspective, X Factor across Saturday
and Sunday night is the biggest show in the UK," he was quoted
as saying by the Guardian newspaper.
Little Mix was formed from soloists brought together by the
show's producers. They were forced to change their name from
Rhythmix following complaints from a children's music charity of
the same name.