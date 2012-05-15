* Experts wonder if Britney Spears can succeed on live TV
* Say Demi Lovato attracts youth, but lacks experience
* Spears' reported big paycheck also raises eyebrows
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, May 15 Simon Cowell and Fox
television are gambling on pop icon Britney Spears and teen
singer Demi Lovato to revive "The X Factor", but for many media
watchers it could be a case of "Oops!..." did they do it again?
Spears, 30, and former Disney Channel star Lovato, 19, are
expected to bring in bigger, and more importantly younger,
audiences when the singing contest returns for its second season
on U.S. television in September after a weaker-than-expected
debut in 2011.
But whether viewers will tune in is less certain, and the
huge check Fox and the producers wrote - Spears is reported to
be getting $15 million for one season - may not pay off, pop
culture and TV experts say.
"It's a short term gain for 'X Factor'. There will be a huge
amount of PR and when the show premieres there will be huge
ratings," said Lyndsey Parker, managing editor of Yahoo! Music.
"But I think it could be a disaster. I think Britney could make
Nicole Scherzinger look like a genius," Parker said.
Spears, who became a teen sensation with hit records such as
"Oops! ... I Did It Again," suffered a career and personal
meltdown in 2007 but later rebounded. Now, at age 30, the
"Womanizer" mom of two is mostly shielded from the media and
rarely gives live interviews.
Andy Dehnart, editor of RealityBlurred.com, said many
viewers will likely tune in just to "see her crash and burn."
"It's not clear she is really a TV personality and somebody
who can give the show what it needs, which is really insightful,
concise, witty critiques of these singers," Dehnart said.
"I really don't think it's going to work, but I am hopeful
that Britney will surprise us," he added.
FACTORING IN THE CHANGES
"X-Factor" came into its first season last year with high
expectations but failed to reach them. With former "American
Idol" judge Paula Abdul and ex-Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger
on the panel of mentors/judges, Cowell had boasted his new show
would oust "Idol" as the most-watched show on U.S. television.
His claim rang hollow when "X Factor" drew only about half
the "Idol" audience over its first season, and critics slammed
it for being noisy, stale and over-produced.
Spears and Lovato were hired to fill the slots left by Abdul
and Scherzinger, who were fired in January with Steve Jones, a
British presenter who was seen as wooden and flustered.
Cowell said the new panel "will be dynamic and will work
really well with the changes we are making to the show," but he
did not spell out what those changes will be.
Hitfix.com music blogger Melinda Newman questioned whether
Spears will sizzle on live television the way she does on her
highly-produced records and in her well-choreographed concerts.
Spears may flail on a TV show in which the best moments
happen when judges speak off the cuff and often deliver harsh
news to aspiring singers who don't make the grade, experts said.
"You are saying to someone, 'you may succeed but your dream
of succeeding through us ends here.' That is emotional pressure
and that is hard to do," said Newman.
"The public has not seen Britney in an environment where we
would know if she is able to withstand that level of pressure
and have to think very quickly on her feet," she added.
Lovato, 19, the former star of Disney Channel's "Sonny With
a Chance", is seen as a draw for Latino viewers because of her
Mexican, Irish and Italian descent. She also will be the
youngest judge on a U.S. TV talent show, and that is key because
broadcast TV networks try to lure younger audiences whom
advertisers covet for their spending power.
But TVLine.com writer Michael Slezak said Lovato's resume
was "as light as beaten egg whites" and questioned whether the
teen was ready for the spotlight of a high-profile of a TV show
after her 2010 stint in rehab for eating disorders and cutting.
Also raising eyebrows has been Spears' reported $15 million
salary - more than five times what Abdul was earning -
especially since Cowell has yet to find a capable host to
replace Jones.
"If that $15 million is an accurate figure, it makes no
sense," said Dehnart. "To give that to someone who is unproven
on a show is really a disaster (and) seems absurd to me."
Despite some misgivings, Newman felt Spears would be good
for the show because Cowell needed a top celebrity who is going
to bring viewers. "He needs someone on the level of Christina
Aguilera or Jennifer Lopez," she said, referring to the judges
on rivals "The Voice" and "American Idol," respectively.
Still, Newman said "X Factor" needed more than celebrities
to keep audiences coming back two nights a week for four months.
"The inherent problem with any of these shows it that you
are only as good as your contestants. That is catching lightning
in a bottle and getting a Susan Boyle," said Newman.
"If you watch the show, you are watching because you are
invested in these acts."
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and
Christine Kearney)