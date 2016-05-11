BRIEF-Verifone names Rowan Trollope to board of directors
* Verifone Systems Inc - addition of trollope increases size of Verifone's board to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology :
* Says it signs contract to buy 100 percent stake in a Changsha-based IT service firm for 500 million yuan, from three individuals
* Says it will use fund raised in private placement
Source text in Chinese:985.so/yJ8v
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Verifone Systems Inc - addition of trollope increases size of Verifone's board to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter pat 101.8 million rupees versus 100.7 million rupees year ago