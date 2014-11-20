BRIEF-Crane Co buys Westlock Controls from Emerson for $40 mln
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 20 Xiake Color Spinning Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from Nov 21 as Wuxi intermediate court processes creditor's application for company restructuring
* FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd century's Brand B low tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarettes