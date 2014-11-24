BRIEF-Guirenniao's share trade to resume after revising asset acquisition proposal
* Says share trade to resume on April 19 as it has revised asset acquisition proposal
Nov 24 Xiake Color Spinning Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to be suspended from Dec 23 pending court decision upon creditor's request to restructure the company
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tptkeG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says share trade to resume on April 19 as it has revised asset acquisition proposal
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel