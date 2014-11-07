BRIEF-Bros Eastern to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 7 Xiake Color Spinning Co Ltd
* Says it and units have overdue loans totalling 1.06 billion yuan (173.13 million US dollar) as of Oct 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xnKZHr
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1225 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016