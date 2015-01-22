China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
Jan 22 Xiake Color Spinning Co Ltd
* Says sets aside provision for assets impairment, to reduce company's 2014 net profit by 139.6 million yuan ($22.49 million)
* Board of directors of Hershey Company today announced quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock