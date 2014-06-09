BRIEF-Talkweb Information System to invest 10 mln yuan in fund
* Says it will invest 10 million yuan in an investment fund in Shenzhen, to hold 1.6 percent interest
June 9 Xiamen ChangelightCo Ltd
* Says to terminate assets restructuring plan, shares to resume trading on June 10
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wyz89v
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on April 27, for FY 2016