BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 22 Xiamen Insight Investment Co Ltd
* Says plans private placement to acquire the entire stake of Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earth New Material Co Ltd
* Says to issue 117.7 million shares at 9.40 yuan ($1.54) per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/rup84v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0932 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.