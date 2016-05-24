UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says it issued 2016 first tranche of super short-term debentures, worth of 500 million yuan
* Says term of 180 days and coupon rate of 3.24 percent
* Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. served as main underwriter
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.