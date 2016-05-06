BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Xiamen Sunrise Group Co Ltd :
* Says it received four patent linceses for monitoring device for road conditions, mileage, tire pressure, and wheel load
* Says its Xiamen-based unit received patent lincense for color plate plugins gutter
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oZ8r7Y
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)